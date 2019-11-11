Prayer service set as DACA decision heads to Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on three cases dealing with a White House plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. That program protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

KSFY News knows that some South Dakota DACA recipients will be speaking out on this issue on Tuesday afternoon.

More than two years ago the Trump administration said they wanted to end the DACA program, first established during the Obama administration.

Several lower court rulings have gone against the White House which is why the overall issue will now be heard by the Supreme Court. There are roughly 700,000 DACA participants in the U.S. all of them waiting to see what happens next.

Those for and against DACA are already set up outside the Supreme Court in Washington. In Sioux Falls, several groups supporting DACA say they'll show public support for the program during an event on Tuesday under the Arc of Dreams.

"We want to do a prayer service for the Supreme Court. We would like them to do what we consider the right thing," Multicultural Center Executive Director, Christy Nicolaisen said.

The right thing they say is protecting the dreamers. The DACA program protects recipients who were brought into the country by their parents when they were children.

The Trump White House has already whittled away at the existing DACA program. The website for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services clearly states the agency is no longer accepting requests from individuals who haven't been granted DACA before.

"Those who have DACA would end for them and so they would either be out of status and would need to leave the country. What we would like is to have families stay together," Nicolaisen said.

Those protected by DACA argue they didn't choose to break the law and shouldn't be punished as a result.

Opponents say the original DACA program was unconstitutional as the Obama White House put it in place without congressional approval; congress handles immigration policy.

"It’s not right for a little kiddo to lose a parent because they came across as a kid," Nicolaisen said.

Some worry if DACA recipients were told to leave the country it could pull out the carpet from underneath the U.S. economy.

"Because they are hard workers trying to live the dream, they are trying to support their families. If you take them away then how are their families going to be supported, how do they make that mortgage payment," Nicolaisen said.

The Supreme Court would ultimately decide if the DACA program should continue to exist or go back to where it was supposed to be originally, voted on in Congress.

There are at least 252 DACA recipients living in South Dakota right now. A decision by the Supreme Court isn't expected until June which could add more fuel to the presidential campaign fire.

Dreamers will gather under the Arc of Dreams at the river below Cherapa Place Tuesday at noon until 12:45 p.m.

