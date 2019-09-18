Denny Sanford PREMIER Center celebrates 5th anniversary

A public open house is set for Friday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

There will be free skating available to the public along with concessions and facility tours to allow people to see parts of the facility that are usually not open to the public.

"It is an exciting time, it's a big milestone - so this is our public open house," said Mike Krewson, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center general manager. "basically to kick off our five year celebration, which will take place all year long."

The premier center will celebrate its anniversary with different events and improvement throughout the year. These changes and improvements, in addition to being general updates, will be designed to keep the center current and to keep its "wow factor".