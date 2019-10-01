Premier Center's management company announces merger

SMG, the company that manages the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, has announced it's merging with Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (AEG) to form a new standalone management company.

AEG and SMG have signed an agreement to merge and operate as a new, global facility management and venue services company called ASM Global.

Bob Newman, former President of AEG Facilities, has been named President and CEO of ASM, effective immediately. Prior to joining AEG Facilities, Newman spent more than 20 years at SMG, last serving as a regional Vice president for the company. Wes Westley, former CEO and president of SMG, will focus his efforts on key strategic growth initiatives and ensuring a seamless integration.

"I am very proud to have had the opportunity to lead such an incredible organization as SMG," Newman said. "We have a long history of working closely with our public and private partners and are confident in our ability to continue to meet and exceed their expectations. ASM’s focus moving forward will be on providing added value and best-in-class services to its customers. We are well-prepared for a seamless integration process.”

ASM is headquartered in Los Angeles, with key operations based in West Conshohocken, Pa. The company also has corporate offices in London; Manchester, England; Brisbane, Australia; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. ASM operates a diversified portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, performing arts centers, theaters and other venues with more than 300 facilities across five continents.

