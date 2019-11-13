President Trump sends video to honor Gene Abdallah

President Trump sent a video to honor the former U.S. Marshal, Gene Abdallah, during the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Wednesday night.

"Everybody loved him and your governor loved him and Kristi called, and she said, 'would you mind saying something?' I said I'll do it right from the White House behind me is the Oval Office, and this is something that a person like Gene would cherish because he protected places like this all of his life, and nobody did it better," Trump said.