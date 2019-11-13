President Trump's former campaign manager speaks on impeachment hearings

President Trump's former 2016 campaign manager was in Sioux Falls and questioned on the impeachment proceedings happening in Washington.

Corey Lewandowski says he believes the impeachment proceedings against his former boss are baseless and should not be happening.

"D.C. is a terrible swamp, look we've seen this, we've seen that they have divided the nation because they continue to pursue this fake impeachment against the President," he said.

Congressional Democrats are adamant that the President abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for potentially damaging information to presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Lewandowski says lawmakers could be working on several things, but impeachment shouldn't be one of them.

"I'm very disappointed for the country candidly," he said. "There's a lot of work that Congress could be doing right now.

A rough transcript of the call showed the President urged the leader of Ukraine to investigate allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden. Which Lewandowski says is not valid.

"I've read the transcript and what he said there was no quid pro quo here," he said. "There was nothing wrong with this call and look here's the real issue if we're going to open what I call pandora's box, which is the President having conversations with other world leaders. Then, let's do that, and let's go back and look at what Barack Obama said when he put 400 million dollars in a bunch of pallets and sent it to Iran."

Lewandowski says he has been called six times to testify before Congress and is ready to speak again if called upon.

"If they want to call me back and I've volunteered to come back on multiple occasions, I don't think they'll have me, but if they do, I'll look forward to it."

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Friday at ten in the morning.