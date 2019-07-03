Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg announces policy proposal at town hall

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the latest 2020 democratic presidential candidate to visit Sioux City, Iowa and he's laying out a plan to unite the country.

Buttigieg held a town hall Wednesday evening to announce his plan to increase national military service opportunities by expanding AmeriCorps and adding new service corps.

It was a full house for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He said his goal is to have one million people in national service by the 250th anniversary of American Independence in 2026.

The crowd was excited for Mayor of South Bend, Indiana as Pete Buttigieg made his walk to the microphone. Wednesday he announced his plan to dramatically expand national service programs.

"The desire to serve, the hunger to be part of something bigger than yourself," Buttigieg said.

The Buttigieg campaign is calling this "a new call to service."

"We propose to immediately triple paid service opportunities to bring them to 250,000 opportunities," Buttigieg said.

Right now, 75,000 are working within those programs.

Buttigieg served in the Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He said without having to go to war he believes national service will bring more people together to serve their communities and can give Americans a better sense of purpose.

"The federal government should support communities coming up with their own service opportunities with competitive grants that go to cities, towns, counties, communities," Buttigieg said.

He said this will benefit all who participate by creating connections between Americans from different backgrounds.

"A new call to service" opens a pathway for young people to engage in communities around the world without going overseas.

"How about an inter-generational corps to provide care giving to our nations seniors and learn from them while you do," Buttigieg said.

It’s all to put focus on what issues matter most in one’s community.

"Community health core that would focus on those struggling with addiction, mental health or substance use issues," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg envisioned high school graduates enrolling in a year of service before college or work although it would be voluntary.

Due to insufficient funding only some applicants get accepted into programs such as AmeriCorps or Peace Corps.

