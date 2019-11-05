Pringles announces Thanksgiving-flavored chips

You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit,” which will also include duck- and chicken-flavored chips. There are side dish-flavored chips, too. How does cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie sound?

The makers suggest stacking the three meats for a “turducken” chip medley and say the pumpkin pie flavor is so “surprisingly accurate” that you can satisfy your sweet tooth well before dessert. Who needs Grandma’s recipe, right?

You can find the Thanksgiving chips online when they go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, for a limited time at the Kellogg’s store website.

