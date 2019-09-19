Pro golfers give share tips during pro-am tournaments

Pro-Am tournaments are underway at the Minnehaha Country Club, the Energy Management Collaborative Championship started at Thursday morning and the Midco Pro-am was Wednesday morning.

The events are giving hundreds of amateur golfers the chance to learn tips from pro golfers.

Sanford Health Executive Micah Aberson played in Wednesday's pro-am, and says six-time Masters Champion Jack Nicholaus was giving out golf tips.

"Jack's tip was 'play the golf course backwards," Aberson said. "Where do you need to be, to be in the best position to make birdie, so hit it to the middle of the green and from there, you know. A guy like me just wants to blast a driver and hit it as far as I can but they're more strategic about it, more thoughtful about how they play the game of golf."

The first round of the Sanford International Tournament kicks off Friday morning at 10:15.