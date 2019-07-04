Proceeds from firework sales go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Fourth of July is always a time to enjoy the night sky being lit up with colors, but one store in Aberdeen is making it about more than just the pretty explosions.

Lew's Fireworks is helping raise money for different organizations through the sale of fireworks.



"Fireworks are really cool, but it's a family thing, and it's caring for each other. It's more than just having a nice display, it's the experience and being able to be with each other, and for the cause," said Brendan Hollein, an employee at Lew's Fireworks in Aberdeen.

Dannika's Dream is a firework being sold for more than just a profit.

"A large majority of the proceeds go to cystic fibrosis foundation to help pay for supplies and medications for the cause," Hollein said.

At Lew's Fireworks in Aberdeen the item is selling rapidly.

"These have been going really well when people stop and see that it's for a good cause people will come in, so it's been really good as far as getting the word out, and people really want to donate to the cause," Hollein said.

Molly Sampson was recently diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

'My first thoughts pretty much were, I was pretty much in shock, I never thought I would possibly have this, I just thought it was a sickness that could be cured," said

"We were a little shocked because she's 19 and we thought it was a pretty late diagnosis," said Molly's Mother Kandi Sampson.

Molly and her mother Kandi went into Lew's NOT knowing there was a firework being sold that is helping raise money for Cystic Fibrosis.

"It made me feel like we're not alone. That there's other people out there that know exactly as a Mom, what I'm feeling looking at my daughter thinking 'she's 19, she hasn't even really had a chance to live yet," Kandi Sampson said.

The employees at Lew's hope to sell all of the Danikka's Dream they have in stock, and Molly has one mission for her future.

"I will kick this thing in the butt," said Molly.

"You will kick it in the butt," said Molly's Mother.

Danikka's Dream sells for $20, $15 of which will go towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.