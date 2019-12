Great news PBR lovers! PBR is making its return to Sioux Falls in April and you have a chance to win 4 tickets to the event.

Beginning Dec. 13, viewers can take the “Which PBR Bull Are You?” to be automatically entered into the giveaway. One random winner will be drawn to win 4 tickets to the PBR: Unleash the Beast Sioux Falls Invitational on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The quiz can also be taken here. Good luck!