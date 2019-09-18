Progress being made on the Goss Opera House construction

The Goss Opera House has been a staple of Downtown Watertown.

The building has been shutdown since last April causing problems with downtown tourism.

Now under new leadership, "The Goss" will be re-opening.

"Friends of the Goss" was created and they purchased the building December 31st, 2018, it would have been," said Missy Sinner, the Executive Director of the Goss Opera House.

Two months ago "The Friends of Goss," a non-profit organization began major renovations on the building.

"We have done all the demo, and now we're to the point where we're putting things back together," Sinner said.

They have received a lot of help from Watertown community members.

"We have amazing community support, so we have different individuals giving different gifts," Sinner said.

Without "The Goss" open, businesses in the area have seen the negative impact.

Donus Roberts owns a book store downtown, he has struggled to generate business recently.

"Two years of pretty good business, and two years of a struggle, but we're on our way back so we're pretty happy about that," said Donus Roberts, a business owner in downtown Watertown.

He knows the impact the Goss Opera House will have on the city.

"There will be a lot more people around, business and people will be coming here to eat and they'll be coming for events here," Roberts said.

Sinner and the "Friends of Goss" are hopeful the opera house will continue to have a huge impact of downtown Watertown.

The renovated building is expected to open in April.