Project Warm-Up makes blankets for homeless Sioux Falls children

Project Warm-Up volunteers are doing their part within the community this holiday season to help children stay warm over the cold winter months still ahead.

project warm-up blankets

The 14th annual Project Warm-Up event was held Saturday, December 14 at Sonia Sotomayor elementary where more than one thousand blankets were distributed.

Monday morning December 15, a school truck will deliver them to the school so social workers and counselors can get them distributed before the holiday break.

The Sioux Falls school district has identified 734 children in grades K-12 who are not in permanent housing.