Each year the Sioux Falls Health Department receives more than 1,800 calls from citizens about environmental issues.

That's why the city launched 'Project NICE/KEEP neighborhood cleanup' again this year to give Sioux Falls residents a chance to get rid of some unwanted garbage that's been laying around their homes.

In designated areas, citizens can put unwanted items on the curb and the city will haul them away for free.

The two neighborhoods selected this year were the Leaders area and the lower Hill Top area

"Many of the items that we take are recycled rather than taken straight to the landfill so item such as mattresses, appliances, branches those things are all collected separately and then taken for recycling," said Luann Ford, Project Nice & Clean administrator.

The city does have different crews going through streets picking up specific items-- and crews will only be going through each street one time.