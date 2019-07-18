Property managers trying to close affordable housing gap

It is hard to ignore Sioux Falls’ growth rate, and plenty of eager homeowners are already securing their share of the bustling community. There are still a lot of people within the area that cannot make that investment just yet and continue renting. Nationally there is an affordable housing crisis, and for Sioux Falls there are about 48 units available for every 100 families that need them.

The issue has not eluded Mayor Paul TenHanken as he encouraged the first Sioux Falls Housing Summit last May to discuss what people coming into the community are facing. Clint Brown was one of the participants at that summit, and has experienced the issue for close to a decade when he moved to Sioux Falls from New Mexico.

"We heard that for a single person, they have to make on average $48,000 a year in order to qualify for some of the affordable housing programs. That's a large gap because the medium income for a single person is $28,000. So somewhere we've got a $20,000 math problem of income just to qualify,” Brown said.

Property managers notice the demand for affordable housing too, and have tried to satisfy that need over the last five years. Lloyd Companies is one of the organizations trying to accomplish that, and residential property management vice president Ashley Lipp said it is an area they have been working to grow in for the last five years. The high demand does lead to waiting lists, but that also depends upon the specifics of the unit.

"We're always looking for opportunities to add more housing to the community. Both in the income guidelines, or the conventional market rate, and I will say that we are pursuing the opportunities on both sides and do continue to grow," Lipp said.

Midtown Heights is a new Lloyd Companies property that was completed in May that is aiming to target that affordable housing market in Sioux Falls.