Proposed changes to school meals

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Ag Sonny Perdue announced new proposals for school meals. Those proposed changes were met with some criticism. However, an official with the Brandon Valley School District says there is a positive side to all of this that she'd like parents to know about.

Some are concerned that the new proposals could lead to more pizza and fries and less fruit and vegetables on school menus. Gay Anderson says this won't be the case. She is a Child Nutrition Director for the Brandon Valley School District and President of the National School Nutrition Association. She also met with Secretary Perdue when the announcement was made.

“We do serve healthy nutritious meals to our students and so the negativity comes out with people sometimes not understanding the full background behind what's going on,” said Anderson.

The new proposal gives kids more of an option when choosing fruit. Instead of having to take a cup of fruit they can choose half a cup.

“The positive factor here when we have breakfast in the classroom, we’re having that option that the kids won’t have to have that extra fruit if they’re going to end up throwing it away,” said Anderson.

The proposed rule would also allow flexibility to the existing vegetable subgroup requirements, which lists a certain amount of each color of veggie that must be served.

“Recently, we’ve had romaine recalls and so we've had to have these dark green vegetables offered and if we can’t get them locally what can we use in place of it. It gives that option to maybe make a change to something else,” said Anderson. Such as carrots or cauliflower that aren't green.

She wants parents to know that kids' health is everyone's top priority.

“We care about your children immensely. We are focused on finding the right foods, the right colorful varieties of food that we can give our students. Again staying with healthy options, nutritious options. Yes, we can still do french fries or we can do pizza when we want to. It just all has to fall in with those same calorie guidelines. It still falls back down to maximum calories, maximum fat and maximum sodium,” said Anderson.

These proposals haven't gone into effect yet. The USDA is accepting comments from the public until March 23rd.

