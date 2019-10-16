Proposed ban lift on pit bulls in Sioux City could affect Sioux Falls

For more than a decade, Sioux City, IA, has had a ban in place on pit bull or pit mixes. But, the city is a step closer to lifting that ban.

The current ban does have a ripple effect that has found its way into Sioux Falls.

There's been a law on the books in South Dakota for five years now that says towns and municipalities cannot ban a specific breed of dog. But, those advocating for pit bull say there is still a lot of misconceptions.

"There's a lot of people that own pit bulls, pit bulls are really sweet, and they can be a wonderful dog," Judy DeYoung, Sioux Falls Animal Control supervisor, said. "But, just like any other breed of dog if you have a bad owner or the animal isn't trained well or if it grows up in a bad environment. It can have the tendency to bite or be more aggressive."

Melissa Jungemann is a volunteer for Sioux Empire Pit Rescue and says they promote responsible dog ownership and management. Many nights a week, year-round, they host training sessions for both owner and foster owners.

Jungemann says there isn't a pure breed pit bull anymore. But, the Terrier mixed breeds are tenacious, super smart, very loving, and they can be managed.

She says they rescue some dogs specifically from Sioux City because of overpopulation in human societies. She says overpopulation is an issue across the country. If the ban were lifted, it would allow more people in Sioux City to allow more people in the city to care for the dogs.

"Right now, it is not a possibility for people to adopt within the Sioux City area. And so, it gets really harder to place those dogs," she said.

So, for now, the rescue will continue to see some pit bull make the trip up I-29 to Sioux Falls. But, she hopes that if the ban is lifted, other cities will follow.

The city of Sioux City will have two more readings and votes on the new ordinance before it becomes a new policy.