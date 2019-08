Our bee and pollinator population is declining rapidly, but there are things that you can do to help. In this week's owning your Outdoors, we talk to horticulture expert Don Josko about the problem. He has pollinator-friendly pest control solutions and other ideas for protecting our pollinators.

Another great way to protect and provide habitat for our pollinators is to plant a pollinator garden. Click the link to the pollinator garden story to find out how.