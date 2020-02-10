Protests at Capitol ahead of gender-change bill meeting

LGBT advocates protested outside the South Dakota Capitol ahead of a meeting on a bill aiming to ban gender-change treatments for children under 16.

Protesters rode two horses on the front grounds of the Capitol, while dozens of others carried flags and banners protesting a spate of bills addressing LGBT rights in the 2020 legislative session.

A Senate committee will weigh a bill that would make it illegal for physicians to give puberty-blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries to children under 16 for the purpose of changing their gender. Protesters traveled from all over the state to protest.

