"We do planning training and exercise for all County and State Government, sometimes Federal agencies," said Pat Gerdes the Managing Director for Blue Cell.

The Blue Cell Training Organization is hosting a Public Information Officer training course in Watertown.

"We offer any of the baseline FEMA Awareness training for the local jurisdictions," Gerdes said.

Among the people in attendance are Emergency Management Directors, Police Chiefs, and Fire Department leaders.

"It's going to help us refine our capabilities and our structure when we are reporting incidents to the news media," said Scott Jongbloed, Watertown Fire Rescue Battalion Chief.

The knowledge gained in this course can be used by nearly any organization.

"It was an opportunity to extend some training, refine some skills, and get to meet a good, diverse crew of individuals," said Justin Fraase, the Director of Communications at Northern State University.

Also in attendance was Justin Fraase, the Director of Communications with Northern State University.

"It's going to be a wide breath of options. You don't quite know what you're walking into, so you have to be agile, but at the same time you have to be prepared," Fraase said.

Everybody in attendance agrees, taking time to participate in this training is beneficial to them and the communities they serve.

"My overall goal at the completion of this course is to excel my process of communicating with the media and communicating with the public," Jongbloed said.

"My overall goal at the completion of this course is to excel my process of communicating with the media and communicating with the public," Jongbloed said.