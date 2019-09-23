Public health director joins call for individuals to stop using E-cigs

The City of Sioux Falls' Public Health Director is urging residents to stop vaping after recent cases of vaping-related illnesses have been confirmed across the country, including South Dakota.

In a statement, Jill Franken said “According to national reports, South Dakota is the 33rd state to confirm cases of vaping-related illnesses. As of Sept. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced there have been 530 confirmed or probable cases of lung injury associated with vaping, a jump from 380 cases reported just a week prior. I strongly agree with the CDC’s recommendation that individuals consider not using e-cigarette products as the investigation into these vaping-related illnesses continues."

Programs are available to help support people wanting to quit using an e-cigarette device or other tobacco product. For more information, contact the South Dakota Quitline at 1-866-SD QUITS (1-866-737-8487).

