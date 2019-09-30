Public input survey for new Sioux Falls logo now open

Sioux Falls residents can now share their opinion on the city's plan to implement a new "visual identity."

Last month, the city announced it is teaming up with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation to develop a new unified logo.

Monday, officials announced a survey in which people can share their thoughts on the topic. You can find the survey here.

You can learn more about the branding initiative here.

In a press release, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “We want to hear from everyone in Sioux Falls about what they believe defines our community. This collaborative process will yield insights about what sets us apart from other communities and help us to better tell our story.”