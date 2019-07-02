Fecal parasite becoming more common in public pools

Visiting water parks is always a fun summer activity, but the people maintaining the parks have a lot of work to do to keep the water healthy.

A parasite often found in swimming pools is becoming more of a pest each summer.

The Center for Disease Control says it's employees are seeing more outbreaks of the fecal parasite Cryptosporidium, or 'Crypto.'

"We're making sure that it's tested properly, and frequently," said Travis Lemer, the Aquatics and Recreation Supervisor for Aberdeen Parks and Recreation.

Travis Lemer is in charge of the Aberdeen Aquatics Center. Part of his job is to make sure the pool water is safe for visitors to swim in.

"All of us together have a detailed plan to keep track of everything and document our testing procedures.

The park staff have to log the results of the test.

Staff members document water tests five times throughout the day.

Aside from performing their own tests, water parks and public pools across the state provide water samples for outside testing.

"We're sending samples into the State Health Lab on a regular basis," Lemer said.

The Aberdeen Aquatics Center has never had to shut down because of a failed test. That's one reason people keep coming back.

"I think they do a good job with safety and cleanliness, the girls are both out there, I don't think we've had to worry about goggles in the water or anything like that so I feel really good about how they take care of the place," said one long time park visitor.

Travis Lemer plans to continue maintaining a great record of clean water for a long time.

"If there is any issue or any problems then we immediately have to close up that pool, and certainly we don't want to put anybody in danger by coming to our park, we're very proud of our park. We want people to come here and have fun but of course we want them to leave happy and healthy," said Lemer.

There have been no reported cases of the 'Crypto' Parasite yet in South Dakota.