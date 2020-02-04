Raising awareness about heart health through a movement and event

The Go Red for Women event in Sioux Falls is Tuesday, February 11th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. In the meantime, people are encouraged to wear red on Friday.

February is American Heart Month, which raises awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans, including women. Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women. To raise awareness about these facts, people are encouraged to wear red on Friday as part of National Wear Red Day.

The Sioux Falls Go Red for Women event is also Tuesday, February 11th at the Sioux falls Convention Center. The event will raise funds to help fight heart disease and stroke in women. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Women are encouraged to know your numbers like total cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar. They should also be moving and making physical activity more of a priority as well as doing their best to eat right. The goal with this movement and event is to inspire women to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.