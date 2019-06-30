Rallygoers protests continued family separation at U.S. border

Many people gathered at Fawick Park Sunday for the Families Belong Together rally. They rallied against children being held in detention centers and family separation at the U.S. border.

Families are still separated in detention centers across the U.S. border and South Dakotans are fighting to bring awareness into their local communities.

Peaceful protestors rallied in the sprinkling rain turned extreme heat to end detention centers along the U.S. border and look back on the one year anniversary of the Muslim travel ban.

"It was an opportunity for us to stay united in our fight and action against these policies," South Dakota Voices for Peace Executive Director, Taneeza Islam said.

Conditions at detention centers are impacting thousands of families. Children are being separated from their parents.

"Because as soon as you start putting children in cages it stops being about politics, it stops being about religion, it stops being about color,” Women of Faith President, Selene Zamorano said.

Just earlier this week an image made headlines around the world. A man and his daughter drowned in the Rio Grande after trying to get to the U.S.

There first attempt to enter legally was rejected and upon their second attempt it led to their death.

"I ask that people take off their political hats and look at those images through the eyes of humanity and human beings," Islam said.

Reverend Ryan Otto traveled to those centers. He shared his thoughts on how change can occur after touring those detention centers after seeing them with his own eyes.

"He came back home with a charge to take local action because we know that once the processing happens these children and families do come to South Dakota," Islam said.

"At the border certainly we have opinions. Things need to change but when you have new families showing up in the communities that have very real need that's what we're attempting to address," Bienvenidos of Brookings member, Tom Manzer said.

More than 400 minors who have come through the U.S. border living right here in South Dakota.

"They show up literally with nothing. They have been given a nap sack with three days’ worth of food and maybe a change of clothes at the border," Manzer said.

Those who attended Sunday’s rally said they're goal is to make a safe space for immigrants and refugees to provide better opportunities.

There are also two dozen families that were separated at the border who have been legally processed and now live in South Dakota.

Those 12 dozen families are still in immigration court proceedings to stay in this country legally. South Dakota Voices for Peace will be providing legal services hopefully starting this fall.

