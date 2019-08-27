Rapid City: Several guns, including an AR-15, stolen from unlocked cars

Rapid City police say four handguns and two rifles were stolen from unlocked vehicles this month.

On Aug. 23, an AR-15 style rifle, pistol and about 600 rounds of ammunition were taken from an unlocked pickup on the 2100 block of Maywood Drive.

Sunday, another unlocked vehicle was burglarized and a loaded pistol taken from the vehicle’s center console. That incident was in the 300 block of Saint Andrew Street.

“It's worth noting that the RCPD continues to respond to vehicle burglaries in which firearms have been taken from unlocked vehicles,” A Rapid City Police Department release stated. “The public is advised to never leave a firearm in an unsecured vehicle. It is always advised to secure a vehicle when it is left unattended.”