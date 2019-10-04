Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

Authorities are looking for an inmate who left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Bowen was placed on escape status Friday morning, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Bowen is a white male. He is five-feet-ten inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a 4-year, 9-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Brown County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Anyone who sees Bowen is asked to contact law enforcement.