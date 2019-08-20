Rapid City man charged after making threatening statements to authorities

A 37-year-old Rapid City man has been arrested after Pennington County authorities say he made threats to blow up various local and federal governmental entities.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Nazarchuk on Tuesday after messaging threats to the sheriff's office. Officials said he also posted videos of throwing rocks and breaking the windshield of a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Nazarchuk has been charged with making terroristic threats, possession of controlled substance, and intentional damage to property.

