Rapid City man charged with kidnapping a woman, flees with infant

A Rapid City man is facing assault and kidnapping charges after leading authorities in western South Dakota on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said 38-year-old Steven Jackson abducted and assaulted a woman at a truck stop near I-90 exit 61 on Tuesday in Rapid City. The victim was eventually able to get out of the vehicle, but an infant was left in the vehicle without a car seat.

Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Jackson and at times reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Authorities said the pursuit was terminated several times when speeds became excessive. After several hours of pursuit, Pennington County deputies used road spikes to disable the vehicle, resulting in it crashing in a ditch.

Jackson fled the car on foot following the crash and authorities found the infant unharmed. After a foot chase with authorities, Jackson was arrested in Meade County, north of New Underwood.

Authorities said a temporary protection order had been issued ordering removal of the child from Jackson’s custody but hadn't been served yet. The victim of the assault and kidnapping is the mother of the infant and she was attempting to regain custody of the child.

Jackson has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated eluding law enforcement and simple assault-domestic violence. Authorities said there may be other possible pending charges from this case in other counties. Other charges from a previous assault with the same victim include interference with emergency communication and simple assault-domestic violence.

Agencies involved in the case include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder Police Department, Rapid City Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Summerset Police, and South Dakota Highway Patrol.