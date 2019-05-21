Rapid City man claims $200,000 Powerball prize

A retired U.S. Postal worker from Rapid City has won a $200,000 Powerball prize.

Leo Bald Eagle claimed his prize Monday after matching four of five winning numbers, in addition to the Powerball. His prize was increased after choosing the multiplier option.

According to a release from the South Dakota Lottery, Bald Eagle was on his way out of town with the country western band "Midnight Son" when he decided to test his luck. He bought his tickets at the Big D station.

“God told me to buy the tickets,” Bald Eagle said in a release. “I normally buy Dakota Cash and Lotto America, but last minute, I had a feeling come over me that told me to buy two Powerball tickets.

“I am still in shock, but it will help financially to pay off debt and possibly get a new vehicle,” Bald Eagle said. “I still plan to work at Walmart part-time and continue to play in our band."

