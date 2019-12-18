Rapid City man sentenced for aggravated incest

A Rapid City man was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for aggravated incest.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons said 36-year-old Henry Chase Alone, also known as Henry Black Elk, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive terms of 30 years after being convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor; and another 15 years for aggravated incest.

The sentenced is followed by a lifetime of supervised release and Chase Alone is ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund as to the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charge.

According to court documents, Chase Alone received custody of a young girl in November 2016 and upon her arrival at his home, began sexually abusing her. Chase Alone used threats and fear of violence to physically and sexually abuse her for years. Through the ongoing investigation, child pornography was found on Chase Alone’s computer. Videos and still photos established Chase Alone recorded himself and the victim engaging in sexual intercourse.

