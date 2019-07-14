Rapid City man's body recovered from submerged car

Crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man from a submerged car in Rapid Creek in southwestern South Dakota.

A passer-by alerted authorities about an upside-down vehicle in the creek Sunday morning.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team was dispatched and pulled the man from the car. No other else was in the vehicle.

The victim is identified as Ivan Rice of Rapid City. An autopsy is planned.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)