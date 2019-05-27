Rapid City police investigating a homicide after vehicle versus pedestrian accident

One person is dead and another under arrest after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City.

Police have arrested 48-year-old Rochelle Seminole for first-degree murder and driving under the influence.

In a press release, police say they were dispatched to the parking lot of 1200 N Lacrosse Street around midnight on Sunday for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive, and the suspect's vehicle had struck a tree. Police say the suspect intentionally drove her vehicle at the pedestrian. Officials say she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to the Rapid City Regional Hospital where they later died.

The Rapid City Police Department is currently working to identify the victim. This is an ongoing investigation by the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.