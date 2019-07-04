Rapid City priest pleads not guilty to stealing donations

A Rapid City priest accused of stealing more than $150,000 in church donations is pleading not guilty.

Marcin Garbacz entered the plea Wednesday in federal court to 60 charges, including 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen money. He was ordered detained until his trial.

According to court documents, Garbacz stole more than $150,000 between 2004 and 2012 from various parishes. Federal agents intercepted him at the Seattle airport on May 10. He had booked a one-way ticket to Poland, his homeland.

He pleaded guilty in October 2018 to petty theft for stealing donations after police say security cameras caught him stealing roughly $600 from Saint Therese Church. He was suspended from the ministry that year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

