Rapid City shooting results in 2 dead, including suspect

Authorities say two people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting in Rapid City.

The incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the southeast part of the city. Police responded to the complex after a report of shots fired.

KOTA-TV reports as soon as officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them.

"We have a patrol cruiser that has a bullet hole in it," said Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Officers identified the room and entered, exchanging gunfire with a male shooter. Police bullets struck the man, killing him instantly.

Police also found another person inside the room with a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted but the victim later died.

Parts of East Minnesota Street were shut down throughout the night, however, people have been allowed back into their homes as of about 8 p.m.

Officials have not identified anyone involved or any other details about the case.

The police department and the sheriff's office are cooperating with the state's investigation into the shooting, a standard procedure whenever there is an officer involved shooting.