Rapid City woman reported missing

Police are looking for a 37-year-old Rapid City woman missing since late July.

Jacey Mae Murphy was last seen July 26.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, it is unusual for Murphy to be gone this length of time and her family is concerned about her welfare.

Murphy is believed to have her cell phone. Her car is currently at a family member’s house.

Murphy is described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts can contact Rapid City Police Detective Steve Neavill at 605-394-4134.