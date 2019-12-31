Rapid City woman to represent District 35 in state senate

A Rapid City preschool owner has been appointed to represent District 35 in the South Dakota Senate.

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Jessica Castleberry to fill the seat left vacant by Lyndi DiSanto. Castleberry’s appointment is effective Wednesday.

In a state press release, Castleberry said “Serving in the South Dakota Senate is a true privilege and an honor that I take very seriously. I look forward to bringing my perspective to Pierre and working to shape policies that best serve people in District 35 and throughout our state.”

Castleberry owns and operates Little Nest Preschools in Rapid City and is an instructor at Black Hills State University’s South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity.

Castleberry was also named South Dakota CEO Young Enterprising Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016, and Small Business Administration South Dakota Woman Owned Small Business of the Year in 2018.

“I’m thankful for the input from folks in District 35 as we’ve worked toward this decision,” Noem said. “Jessica is an accomplished businesswoman and a proven public servant. Her background and experience have prepared her well for this position, and I’m confident she will be a strong voice for the people of District 35.”