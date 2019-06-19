Rare "Anticyclonic" Tornado in Deuel County on June 15

South Dakota doesn't get a lot of tornadoes, but a tornado last weekend in Deuel County was particularly rare.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was spinning clockwise. Officially, the brief tornado occurred almost 6 miles northeast of Estelline lasted less than a minute.

The National Weather Service said based off radar data, damage report and a Facebook video, the tornado appears to be a very rare "anticyclonic" tornado, which means that it was rotating in a clockwise direction. In the Northern Hemisphere, nearly all of the tornadoes that occur rotate in a counter-clockwise ("cyclonic") direction and estimates indicate that maybe only 1 percent of tornadoes are anticyclonic like the one that occurred on June 15.