Raven Industries to host 'Beat the Freeze' cold drive

One of Sioux Falls largest companies is set to host a clothing drive ahead of the winter season.

Raven Industries will hold its "Beat the Freeze" clothing drive on October 17.

The drive takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Raven's downtown headquarters at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Director of Organizational Culture & Communications Margaret Carmody says the drive is designed to provide warm clothing to those in need before the harsh winter arrives. Anyone is invited to donate to the drive, which will benefit clients of Family Visitation Center, The Banquet, and Child’s Voice.

Beat the Freeze will accept any new winter clothing items for children and adults, including:

Coats

Hats and beanies

Mittens and gloves

Scarves and neck warmers

Boots

Snow pants

Sweaters and sweatshirts

Larger men’s coats that allow room for clothing underneath to be layered

Items for children aged 4 – 15 years old

Snow pants for children

