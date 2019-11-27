Raven creates 3 new balloons for Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

A Sioux Falls-based company has once again created several new balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.

Raven Industries made three new balloons this year, SiouxFalls.Business reports. They include "Astronaut Snoopy," "Green Eggs and Ham," and "SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary."

One potential issue this year - the wind. ABC News reports high winds may ground all balloon floats at this year's parade.

You can find more about Raven's three new floats on SiouxFalls.Business' website.