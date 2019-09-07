Recalled hamburger buns might contain white plastic pieces

Before you start grilling, you might want to check whether your hamburger buns are safe to eat.

On Sept. 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns because of the possible presence of small plastic pieces. The hamburgers buns were distributed for retail sale in the United States.

Conagra Brands voluntarily recalled about 2,200 cases of the hamburger buns. The company had discovered that a dough scraper was “inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.”

The following product is under the recall:

-Item Description: UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z

-Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2

-Item UPC: 00-6-98997-80913-5

-Bag Closure Code: 191971U

No other Udi’s or Conagra Brands products are impacted by this recall.

The buns were sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.

The FDA said anyone who bought this product should not eat it, and to either throw it away or return it to the store. There have been no reports of injuries related to this product, the FDA added.

Consumers with questions can call the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.