Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers

Following Thanksgiving, there are plenty of leftovers to whip up into meals for the rest of the weekend.

Whether you are grabbing some food before heading out for holiday shopping or making something for the family, you probably want something easy to make and maybe a little lighter than Thursday's meal.

Here are three recipes from Well365 that throw together quickly, use up leftovers and stay on the healthy side.

Healthy Turkey Salad

Ingredients:

Two pounds leftover turkey - shredded

1.5 cups of cut grapes

1/2 cups chopped pecans or almonds (nut of choice)

1/3 cup dices red or green onions

2/3 cup of Plain Greek Yogurt

2/3 cup Avocado based Mayo (Primal Kitchen brand)

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

May need to add more mayo or Greek yogurt, depending on how dry the turkey was. Mix and refrigerate.

Serve on:

• Lettuce Leaf/Romaine

• Whole Wheat Cracker

• Sweet Bell Pepper slices

• Whole grain bread

• OR eat it plain!

Sweet Potato Boat

Ingredients:

Three medium sweet potatoes (cooked and split in half)

Leftover turkey (approximately 1 pound) seasoned with about 2 Tablespoons of taco seasoning

Toppings could include:

• Black beans

• Tomatoes

• Corn

• Onion

• Cilantro

• Shredded cheese (2 Tablespoons per potato)

o Any preferred toppings

Take your sweet potato, cut it in half. Spoon out 2-3 spoonfuls of sweet potato to allow room for your toppings. Warm-up your taco seasoned turkey and add to your potato. Add additional toppings and serve!

Sweet Potato Brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked mashed sweet potato

¼ cup of cocoa powder

½ cup nut butter or peanut butter

¼ cup of maple syrup

Combine and mix. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place in a small 8 x 8 pan, spray with cooking spray. Bake for 15-20 minutes.