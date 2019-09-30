Record water levels released at Gavins Point Dam

Dangerous conditions will surround the Missouri River as Gavins Point Dam in Yankton is releasing the largest volume of water on record to account for a year with plenty of precipitation.

"We're releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second to help evacuate some of the nine million acre-feet of water that's still in the reservoir system," said U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Park Ranger Karla Zeutenhorst.

Corp engineers are warning everybody still trying to enjoy recreation on the river to wear life vests. The water level is about eight feet higher than it was last year, which broke a new record just last October. As long as visitors are aware of the dangerous circumstances, corp engineers are still encouraging people to participate in the beginning of paddlefish snagging season. They also ask that fisherman do not anchor their boats, and that people along the rock walls still wear life vests.