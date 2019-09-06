South Dakota team participating in Flugtag

At least 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance for the Red Bull Flugtag competition this weekend.

"I think I'm most excited to get on that ramp and push it off the end and see what happens I don't know if we'll be able to hear his screams while he's going down,"

The 2019 Red Bull Flugtag is in St. Paul, MN this year, and a group of friends from South Dakota will be participating in the competition.

"About a month ago we got an email saying hey you are one of forty teams that are going to compete," Justin Heyd, Team Member of "Team Gray Duck" Flugtag team, said.

The Red Bull Flugtag is a man made flying competition. Justin Heyd, Jordan McQuillen, and Paul Rann make up "Team Gray Duck."

"We chose this because this kinda looks like a duck and kinda has a chance of flying ,"Jordan McQuillen, the Director of Aviation said.

"Forty teams compete against each other, some teams go for the spectacular failure, they just want it to be funny and get the crowds appeal, some teams really want it to fly " Heyd said.

The first time flyers are sponsored by Gray Duck Vodka.

"We are gonna settle the debate once and for all whether it is duck duck goose or duck duck grey duck and since we're sponsored by grey duck vodka we're gonna make the biggest push that the name of the game is duck duck gray duck," Heyd said.

Joining their team is a famous South Dakota native.

"Our fourth member is Chad Greenway from the Minnesota Vikings so that was a huge announcement for us, we're super excited to partner with them and have them on board with us"

The team is hoping their Flugtag flyer will actually soar.

"We're hoping that ours flies for a little bit," Heyd said

Justin, Jordan, and Paul are hopeful they can be a part of the competition in the future.

"It depends in the future on where they decide to put it at but yeah we would love to compete in another Flugtag for sure," Heyd said.

The competition can be viewed at 1 in the afternoon on Satruday.