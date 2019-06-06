Red Cross and Citi put together essential kits for veterans

The American Red Cross and Citi are partnering up to help out homeless veterans in the Sioux Falls area.

The groups are putting together essential kits. They include everyday items like shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The items are put into a bag and then donated to the Sioux Falls Veteran's Administration.

"It's a fantastic way for us at Citi to give back to the folks that served our country," said Craig Hansen, Citibank's Sioux Falls site president. "We really can't do enough to make sure that those folks are taken care of since they're the ones that give us our freedom. "

Nearly 100 kits were put together to be distributed.