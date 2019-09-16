Red Cross closes some shelters, but continue relief efforts in South Dakota

The Red Cross has closed two eastern South Dakota shelters opened in the aftermath of severe weather, but the organization is continuing its disaster relief efforts in the area.

Emergency shelters in Sioux Falls and Madison are now closed, according to Red Cross spokesperson Gretchen Hjelmstad. Shelters in Yankton and Trent remain open.

Red Cross teams will begin surveying damage in and around Madison Tuesday, in order to determine how the organization can best support disaster relief efforts moving forward.

The organization is encouraging people in the Sioux Falls area to self-report damage to the Helpline Center by calling 211.