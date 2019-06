Red Cross is getting a new home in Sioux Falls.

The Eastern South Dakota chapter of the American Red Cross will move its operations to a new building at 2925 E. 57th Street later this summer.

The organization announced the move on Monday morning. The old location at 808 N. West Avenue will be put up for sale in mid-July.

Organizers say the change allows the Red Cross to streamline operations and make better use of donor dollars.

You can find more information about on the Red Cross website.