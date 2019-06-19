Red Cross seeks missing blood types

The American Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign this week to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the letters representing the main blood groups – are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients, Red Cross said in a press release.

When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B, O and AB blood types go missing from hospital shelves, patient care and medical treatments are affected.

Blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the U.S. Blood can only come from volunteer blood donors, yet only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.

“Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood. When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why we are asking those eligible to help fill the missing types by making a donation appointment today. Don’t wait for the letters A, B and O to go missing from hospital shelves again.”

Donors can help fill the missing types by making an appointment to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in eastern South Dakota:

Thursday, June 20

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

3900 S. Fairhall Ave.

Sioux Falls

Thursday, June 20

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Hamlin Education Center

44577 188th St.

Hayti

Friday, June 21

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Community Center

204 E. Main St.

Castlewood

Tuesday, June 25

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

American Red Cross

808 West Ave. N.

Sioux Falls

Wednesday, June 26

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Marion High School

100 S. Cedar Ave.

Marion

Thursday, June 27

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Brandon Lutheran Church

600 E. Holly Blvd.

Brandon