Red Cross volunteers from Dakotas Region help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

Seventeen volunteers from South Dakota, North Dakota, and northwestern Minnesota have been deployed to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian. The volunteers will help those in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Eleven volunteers are from South Dakota and two are from northwestern Minnesota.

One of the volunteers from South Dakota is Patty Vaska. She has been a nurse for the Red Cross for two years. She went to the Carolinas in 2018 to help with Hurricane Florence relief. This time, Vaska will travel to Durham, North Carolina. She traveled there Wednesday and will deploy wherever she is needed. She will help for two weeks.

She said she doesn't know what she will do to help until she gets there. Vaska had to be ready within 24 hours to deploy. She keeps a couple of drawers in her home full of scrubs and travel medical equipment in case she gets this kind of call.

This type of volunteering for her has been amazing.

"There's a lot of adrenaline and excitement. There's a little bit of fear because I don't know exactly what I'm going to be going into," Vaska said. "I can never seize to be amazed at how people rise to the finest of humanity during the worst of circumstances."

If you're looking to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, you can text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.