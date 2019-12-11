Red Kettle Campaign raising $80K in one day

An effort is underway by One Bank America, the Salvation Army, and other anonymous donors to raise $80,000 in one day.

This Saturday, every $20 dollar-bill placed into a Red Kettle in Sioux Falls will be turned into a $100 dollar bill.

"I really think that God uses the Salvation Army through getting money to families who need it," said John Mogen, Salvation Army board member. "For rent, for food, for heat, so many people in need and those of us who have should be helping out those who need it."

The $80,000 will be raised by matching each $20 dollar donation with a $100 dollar donation.

Mogen fully expects to meet the goal, saying that the Sioux Falls area is very giving.