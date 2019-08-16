Redfield School District construction near completion

Construction is still happening at the Redfield School District, with only a few projects left to complete, the new Superintendent is eager to begin his first year at the school.

"If you look around in the elementary, as soon as you walk in, it just feels like an elementary, we have lots of colors for the kids," said George Sieler, Superintendent of the Redfield School District.

Construction crews have spent all summer remodeling the entire Redfield School. Now that classes are right around the corner, the work is almost complete.

"The Elementary wing is open, we were able to move the teachers in last week," Sieler said.

One of those teachers is Kristi Klapperich, she has been a part of the Redfield School District for the past 20 years.

"I just can't wait for that door to open at open house, and to watch them and their parents see this beautiful building that our community has allowed us to have," said Kristi Klapperich, a teacher in Redfield.

Klapperich and other long time staff members are happy the school has gone from three floors down to one.

"It was somewhat disheartening that some of our kids couldn't go to certain areas of the building, some of our Grandparents couldn't go see their Grandchildren because they were on the third floor," said Brenda Stover, Director of Special Services.

Superintendent Sieler thinks one big thing will stand out to returning students and their families when they see the inside of the building for the first time.

"They're going to see that it is warm and welcoming," Sieler said.

All entrances will be open in October, but construction crews will still be around in November as they finish the work on the theater.